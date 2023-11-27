OLD ROAD LADY JETS WIN FIRST EVER WOMEN’S TITLE

MFCR Old Road United Lady Jets created history on Sunday November 26, 2023, winning their first ever Elvis Star Brown Women’s League title. They earned the 2023 title after beating the much-fancied Honda Newtown United 4-1 on penalties after both teams failed to break the deadlock following regulation and extra time. Newtown had the best opportunity to take the lead when they earned a penalty early in first half of extra time. But striker Katelyn Forbes missed the shot, giving Old Road a lifeline.

During the shootout, Newtown only converted one of their penalty kicks, while Old Road players: Tarvia Phillip, Dalencia Roberts, Shinelle McCalla, Jahzara Claxton, all held their nerves and slotted home all four shots to take the title. Physio of the Old Road team Samuel Lawrence, said it was a keenly contested encounter between both teams. “This was a very good game; two balanced sides. Newtown really came out all gun and blazing with their attack but our team came out with a very good defensive plan and decided to hold out for 120 minutes; carry it down to penalties and win the game,” Lawrence said.

At the end of the match, the season awards were presented to deserving players. Incidentally, all three individual awards were won by Newtown players: Golden Boot went to Katelyn Forbes, Golden Glove Tishana Huggins and League MVP Christi-Anne Mills. The 2023 Elvis Star Browne Women’s League ends with Old Road Lady Jets as champions, 2nd place Newtown United, 3rd place Mapau Cayon Rockets and 4th Queen City FC from Nevis.