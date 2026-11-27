Destiny is pleased to confirm that we have reached broad agreement with the Nevis Island Administration and the Federal Government on the proposed development in Nevis. We thank the Honourable Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew and the Honourable Premier Mark Brantley for their work in bringing us to the point where the people of St Kitts and Nevis can review the proposal and have their say.

As part of our commitment to the island, Destiny will invest at least US$250 million in Nevis over the first five and a half years. This is in addition to sharing 10% of our profits directly with NIA and putting an additional 10% in a Nevis Island Development fund. And of course, we will share 5% of our profits directly with Nevisians as promised.

And to already help out while we wait for final approval, Destiny is currently working with NEVLEC and the Government to bring household electricity bills in Nevis back down to where they were a year or two ago. We’ll share more with the public as that work progresses.

We are also happy to report that we have meanwhile signed letters of intent with four five-star hotel brands. Knowing the positive impact the four seasons has had, we expect this to make a significant contribution to the local economy and international standing of Nevis.

As the project develops, citizens of St Kitts and Nevis will have first priority for jobs, from construction to hospitality, and local businesses will have opportunities to supply goods and services.

Destiny will additionally contribute US$50 million to the Nevis Island Administration for priority projects, with the first US$10 million going towards expanding and improving Alexandra Hospital. We will also fund US$1 million in scholarships every year so young Nevisians can pursue higher education and skills training.

To have a look at the proposed agreements between Destiny and the government, visit https://destinyssz.com and send questions or feedback to feedback@destinyssz.com

To learn more about Destiny itself, visit https://destiny.com

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