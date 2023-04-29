Offences Under the Watercourses and Waterworks Act

April 28, 2023

The Water Services Department wishes to alert the General Public that it is an offence under the Watercourse and Waterworks Act to “resist, obstruct, molest or assault any member of the Water Services Department in the course of his/her duties.” The penalty for such an offence is up to six (6) months imprisonment.

The Department is alarmed over a recent incident in which one of our workers was attacked by an irate customer while in the process of providing a service connection.

We wish to emphasize that there is zero-tolerance for such and that we intend to ensure that this matter is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

The Management of the Water Services Department seeks the full corporation and compliance of all.