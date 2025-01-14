Odyssey of The Seas Makes Its Inaugural Cruise Visit To St. Kitts 

Basseterre, St. Kitts (13 January 2024) – The St. Kitts Tourism Authority proudly welcomed Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas on its inaugural call to St. Kitts on Saturday, 11 January 2025. This momentous occasion underscores St. Kitts’ growing prominence as a premier Caribbean cruise destination.

With a capacity of 4,198 passengers and 1,550 crew members, Odyssey of the Seas is a revolutionary vessel that redefines the cruise experience. Designed for families, adventure seekers, and relaxation enthusiasts alike, the ship offers an array of world-class amenities. Guests aboard the ship enjoy immersive entertainment, exquisite dining, and thrilling activities, including the FlowRider surf simulator, rock-climbing wall, bumper cars, virtual reality games in the SeaPlex, and the SkyPad trampoline experience. Select activities such as North Star, a glass observation capsule, and RipCord by iFly, a skydiving simulator, provide unparalleled experiences at sea.

The ship’s arrival in St. Kitts marks another milestone in the island’s thriving cruise sector. Tourism stakeholders, local officials, and representatives from Royal Caribbean gathered at Port Zante for a customary plaque exchange ceremony, commemorating Odyssey of the Seas’ first visit.

Passengers disembarking in St. Kitts had the opportunity to explore the island’s breathtaking landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and vibrant local experiences. From the UNESCO-listed Brimstone Hill Fortress to the scenic St. Kitts Scenic Railway and pristine beaches, visitors can enjoy an array of unforgettable excursions.

As St. Kitts continues to expand its cruise offerings, the island remains committed to delivering world-class experiences for visitors while supporting sustainable tourism growth.

