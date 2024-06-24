Entertainment

Odisi Band Releases New Track for C50: ‘Road Wuk Up’

Pulse Administrator
2 Min Read

By: T. Chapman, (Content Creator)

The Culturama vibes is in the air and Odisi Band has dropped a new track for Culturama 50, Road Wuk Up.

The new song was released on Real Entertainment Network with hosts Ira and Rhys and special guests were band members, Eazi, K.Warner, Daddi Spane and Jarwa. Odisi’s manager, Alicia, was also a guest on the show.

Road Wuk Up was written and performed by Kenny “Eazi” Warner, lead vocalist. The riddim was created by Hossien “Daddi Spane’ Ottley with musical accompaniment from Denny Phillip and Kenroy Warner, (Guitarists). Graphic work for the track was done by The Real Juicy Designs. 

To boost the song, the band has shared it with Dj’s, and Radio stations. Reels has also been created and shared via the band’s Facebook page for persons to familiarize themselves with the song. 

Prior to Road Wuk Up, the band released the Big Drum Mix in May of this year and has been pushing that across their platforms as well. 

Some of the band’s hits include Fallen Friends, Squeeze Dem Up, Sweetness, Man A Bawl, I Can Assure You, 869, Amory Polly and Memories. The band’s music can be found on YouTube and Apple Music.

Share this Article
Previous Article PWD DIRECTOR UPDATES RECONSTRUCTION OF JOSHUA OBADIAH PRIMARY SCHOOL
Next Article ECDU INTRODUCES EARLY LEARNERS TO CRICKET
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$9.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!
adbanner
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy