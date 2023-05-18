NTA invites African American community to Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 18, 2023) —The Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) embarked on its first initiative tailored to attract people of colour to Nevis at the Limani Restaurant at Rockefeller Plaza in Manhattan, New York, with approximately 100 people in attendance.

Photo caption: Mrs. Pamela Martin, Chairman of the Nevis Tourism Authority’s Board of Directors, interacting with guests at the “Brown Folks Connect” event at the Limani Restaurant at Rockefeller Plaza in Manhattan, New York on May 11, 2023

Mrs. Pamela Martin, Chairman of the NTA’s Board of Directors accompanied by Ms. Kendie Williams, mixologist at the Four Seasons Resort, Nevis, were in New York on May 11, 2023, to attend the special Nevis themed event called “Brown Folks Connect,” hosted by Candi Carter, two-time Emmy Award winner and former executive producer of The Oprah Show, The Tamron Hall Show, and The View; along with co-hosts Cameron Jones, three-time Emmy Award winner; Kendis Gibson, two-time Emmy Award winner; and Vladimir Duthiers, CBS News journalist and Peabody Award winner.

“Several of the attendees have already provided extremely positive feedback whilst a number of others have already booked vacations to the island.

Photo caption: Ms. Candi Carter (front row), two-time Emmy Award winner and former executive producer of The Oprah Show, The Tamron Hall Show and Mr. Kendis Gibson (back row second from right), two-time Emmy Award winner, two of the three co-hosts of “Brown Folks Connect” event at the Limani Restaurant at Rockefeller Plaza in Manhattan, New York on May 11, 2023, with some of the invited guests

“This is the first direct initiative the NTA has made in targeting people of colour. There will be many more such initiatives as we seek to tap into this demographic,” Mrs. Martin said.

To add to the authenticity of the Nevis-themed event, the Four Seasons mixologist prepared a cocktail called “Nevisian Bloom,” which was well received by the those present.

According to the NTA Board Chairman, the event designed for senior-level executives and on-air talent of colour is held quarterly at various locations in the United States.

Photo caption: Ms. Kendie Williams, mixologist at the Four Seasons Resort, Nevis, with her rum cocktail creation “Nevisian Bloom” at “Brown Folks Connect” event at the Limani Restaurant at Rockefeller Plaza in Manhattan, New York on May 11, 2023

“Candi and her husband Joe recently vacationed in Nevis and were so impressed they could not wait to share the details of their trip with friends and colleagues, which is how the idea of having Nevis be a focal point came about.

“Premier and Mrs. Brantley were recently hosted at the Carters’ home. The Carters have fast become genuine friends of Nevis,” Mrs. Martin noted.

Among those who were in attendance at the event were executive producers and on-air talent from ABC News, ABC/GMA, Sony, ESPN, WABC-TV, CBS, TheGrio, as well as Mr. Patrick Riley, producer and celebrity chef; Ms. Carla Hall, former co-host of The Chew; and Mr. William Kedar Massenburg, former President of Motown Records.

END