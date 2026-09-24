NRP to Host Convention Featuring Alicia Barnes on October 4

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS, September 24, 2026 (Nevis Reformation Party) – The Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) is gearing up for an exciting and memorable celebration as it prepares to host its 56th Anniversary Party Convention on Sunday, October 4, 2026, at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NePAC), beginning at 5 p.m.

Under the theme, “Defending Our Heritage, Securing Our Future – NRP Ready to Deliver,” the highly anticipated convention will bring together party members, supporters and the wider Nevisian community for an evening of celebration, reflection and renewed commitment to the Party’s longstanding legacy.

The event will feature former USVI legislator Ms. Alicia Barnes as the featured speaker, adding a special dimension to an evening expected to be filled with inspiration, energy and celebration.

Party Leader, the Hon. Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge, will also be present as the NRP marks another significant milestone in its history. The convention will provide an opportunity to reflect on the Party’s journey, celebrate its contribution to Nevis’ development and look ahead to its vision for the future.

With an exciting programme planned, the NRP’s 56th Anniversary Convention promises to be a memorable occasion, bringing together supporters and friends for an evening that celebrates the Party’s heritage and its continued presence in the life of Nevis.

The NRP invites members, supporters and the general public to join in the celebration on Sunday, October 4, at 5 p.m. at NePAC.

Defending Our Heritage. Securing Our Future. NRP Ready to Deliver!

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