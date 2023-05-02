NRP Disciplinary Committee arrives at decision regarding Cleone Stapleton-Simmonds
CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS, May 02, 2023 (Nevis Reformation Party) – The Disciplinary Committee of the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) has communicated its recommendation regarding the Honourable Cleone Stapleton-Simmonds to the NRP’s Executive Committee.

The NRP’s Executive Committee, acting on the advice of the Disciplinary Committee, has moved to expel the Honourable Cleone Stapleton-Simmonds from all institutions of the NRP.

The decision came as a result of Stapleton-Simmonds’ failure to comply with the decision of the Executive Committee for her to support the Honourable Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge, Leader of the Nevis Reformation Party, as Leader of the Opposition in the Nevis Island Assembly.

Stapleton-Simmonds’ expulsion follows her suspension from all institutions of the party in February 2023.

