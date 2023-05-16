NRP announces Victor Jay Martin as Featured Speaker for upcoming Convention
CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS, May 16, 2023 (Nevis Reformation Party) — Mr. Victor Jay Martin has been named as the Featured Speaker for the Nevis Reformation Party Convention slated for Sunday, May 21, 2023.

Mr. Martin, a former parliamentarian who served in the Nevis Island Assembly for 18 years (1983-2001) as the NRP representative for Nevis 1 (St. Paul’s) will address delegates, members and friends of the party under the theme, “NRP At 53: Focused, Resilient and Progressive.”

The public is invited to the Convention’s public session which begins at 5p.m. at Occasions Entertainment Centre. In addition to the featured speaker, there will be remarks by the party leader, fraternal greetings from other political parties and messages from NRP supporters in the diaspora. Past NRP leaders and parliamentarians, the constituency branches, youth arm and women’s arm will also be represented at the Convention. 

The delegates will elect a new national executive committee and conduct other pertinent party business, prior to the public session at Sunday’s convention. 

To watch the convention, log on to https://www.facebook.com/NRPOfficial or visit The Nevis Reformation Party’s YouTube channel.

