NOTICE: DEADLINE FOR FILING OF DECLARATIONS

ALL PUBLIC OFFICIALS WHO ARE GOVERNED BY THE INTEGRITY IN PUBLIC LIFE

ORDINANCE NO. 2 OF 2013 AS AMENDED, ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT TUESDAY, 30TH APRIL 2024 IS THE DEADLINE FOR FILING OF DECLARATIONS OF INCOME, ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SUPPORTING DOCUMENTS FOR THE PERIOD 1ST JULY 2023 TO 31ST DECEMBER 2023.

PLEASE NOTE THAT PUBLIC OFFICIALS WHO RESIGNED OR RETIRED OR WHO OTHERWISE DEMITTED OFFICE AFTER THE 30TH DAY OF JUNE 2023, ARE REQUIRED TO FILE DECLARATIONS WITH THE INTEGRITY COMMISSION UP TO 2 YEARS AFTER DEMITTING OFFICE.





PLEASE BE GUIDED AND ACT ACCORDINGLY.