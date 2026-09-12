NINETEEN DESERVING FAMILIES RECEIVE KEYS TO NEW HOMES AS GOVERNMENT MOVES TO FULFIL HOUSING DEMAND

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, September 11, 2026 (SKNIS): Nineteen families are preparing to move into their new homes in Stapleton, St. Peter’s, following a key handover ceremony by the National Housing Corporation (NHC). The 16 two-bedroom homes and 3 one-bedroom homes were distributed at the ceremony on Thursday, September 10, 2026, turning the dreams of families in need of homes into a reality.



Jonelle Rawlins, NHC’s General Manager, said that the lands now occupied by the Stapleton Housing Project were once used by a few persons for small-scale farming. However, the incredible demand for housing by an expanding population, saw the peaceful relocation of the small farms to more suitable lands, paving the way for what is expected to become a vibrant and thriving community.



“Today, something different has grown from this land – a housing community,” Ms. Rawlins stated. “Where we see nineteen homes today, very soon we will see nineteen families settling in … and today, here at Stapleton Village Extension, we are building futures.”



The general manager indicated that the mandate of NHC has evolved over its thirty-year history, moving from building starter homes to meeting the diverse needs of a modern society.



“Today, we are building larger, stronger, modern concrete homes. We are building more homes. But the NHC journey has not been about building houses alone. It is about providing housing solutions, and that is what NHC is thriving on today – housing solutions, because housing needs are not the same for everybody,” Ms. Rawlins emphasised. “Sometimes, housing solutions refer to building a new home, adding a new room for families that have grown, constructing a bathroom for those who are in need, and repairing and preserving the homes of families who already have.”



Ms. Rawlins noted that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to meeting the housing needs of families across Saint Kitts.



“Different families, different circumstances, different needs, but one responsibility – finding housing solutions that improve the lives of our people,” said Ms. Rawlins.



She encouraged the new deserving homeowners to take care of the property, build positive, meaningful relationships with their neighbours, and take pride in their new community.

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