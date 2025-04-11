Nine SKN youth Cricketers Named in Leewards Islands U15 14 member Squad

By: T. Chapman
Last week, fourteen young talents from St Kitts and Nevis were choosen to participate in the LI U15 Camp in Antigua from April 6–12, 2025, ahead of the CWI Rising Stars U15 Tournament from April 13–24.
Of that fourteen, (8 from Nevis and 6 from St. Kitts), nine were named in the final Leeward Islands U15 squad.
They are:
– Tréon Daniel – Nevis
– De’Morae Prentice-Nevis
– Clayvaunte Powell – St. Kitts
– Karese Farrell – Nevis (Vice-Captain)
– Aedan Williams-Nevis
– Ali Adoni – St. Kitts
– Rondré Daniel – Nevis
– Mikey Seelogam – Nevis
– Kylan Woods – St. Kitts
Karese Farrell was named vice-captain.
Deshawn James – Nevis, Vansh Aidasani – St. Kitts and Kevonte Pollin – St. Kitts were named as reserves.
Coach Jacques Taylor will lead the charge as head coach for the LI team in the tournament.
Discover more from SKN PULSE
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.