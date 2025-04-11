Sports

Nine SKN youth Cricketers Named in Leewards Islands U15 14 member Squad

By: T. Chapman

Last week, fourteen young talents from St Kitts and Nevis were choosen to participate in the LI U15 Camp in Antigua from April 6–12, 2025, ahead of the CWI Rising Stars U15 Tournament from April 13–24.

fb img 17443679980015604243210347765590
Left to Right:
Colois Duke, Vansh Adasani, Kylan Woods, Adoni Ali, Clayvaunte Powell, Kevinte Pollin, and Coach Jacques Taylor.
fb img 1744368023485137624696452574263
Left to Right: De’Morae Prentice, Mikey Seegolam, Deshawn James, Jaeden Browne, Treon Daniel, Kharese Farrel, Rondre Daniel and Aedan Williams, (Credit – Pastor Ron Daniel)

Of that fourteen, (8 from Nevis and 6 from St. Kitts), nine were named in the final Leeward Islands U15 squad.

They are:

– Tréon Daniel – Nevis
– De’Morae Prentice-Nevis
– Clayvaunte Powell – St. Kitts
– Karese Farrell – Nevis (Vice-Captain)
– Aedan Williams-Nevis
– Ali Adoni – St. Kitts
– Rondré Daniel – Nevis
– Mikey Seelogam – Nevis
– Kylan Woods – St. Kitts

Karese Farrell was named vice-captain.

Deshawn James – Nevis, Vansh Aidasani – St. Kitts and Kevonte Pollin – St. Kitts were named as reserves.

Coach Jacques Taylor will lead the charge as head coach for the LI team in the tournament.

