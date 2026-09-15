Nicklus David & Akeem Dos Santos sentenced for robbery

Akeem Dos Santos of Church Ground, and Nicklus David of Low Street, both on Nevis, have been sentenced for the offence of Robbery, committed on May 6th, 2024, at Dayton Gas Station, Nevis.

On August 5th, 2026, Mr Dos Santos was sentenced to eight (8) years’ imprisonment and ordered to pay two thousand three hundred and eighty dollars (XCD $2,380) in compensation, to be paid within twenty-eight (28) days; in default, he would serve an additional six (6) months’ imprisonment. Mr David was sentenced to two (2) years’ imprisonment for Accessory After the Fact to Robbery. Having already served two (2) years, one month, and eighteen days on remand, he was subsequently discharged on time served.

Both men’s sentences were handed down by His Lordship Justice Iain Morley at the High Court on Nevis.

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