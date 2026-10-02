NIA welcomes Marie-Grace Michel to Nevis Financial Services Regulatory Commission

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (October 02, 2026)– The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has welcomed Miss Marie-Grace Michel to the Nevis Branch of the Financial Services Regulatory Commission (FSRC), where her appointment as Regulator, International Banking, is expected to further strengthen financial services regulation and supervision on the island.

Miss Michel assumed her new role on October 1, 2026, succeeding Mr. Phil Jones, who played a key role in developing the international banking regulatory framework in Nevis. Mr. Jones has now moved on to a new challenge focused on establishing the framework for the online gaming sector.

Miss Michel’s appointment forms part of the NIA’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the Nevis Financial Services Regulation and Supervision Department and support the continued development of the island’s international banking industry.

Miss Michel brings a solid professional background in banking, auditing, financial services, financial crimes risk management, and Anti-Money Laundering, Countering the Financing of Terrorism and Countering Proliferation Financing (AML/CFT/CPF) compliance. Her global experience further enhances the regulatory capacity available to Nevis as the jurisdiction continues to respond to evolving international standards and expectations.

In addition to her accounting qualification, Miss Michel holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA), providing her with a combination of technical and strategic expertise that can contribute to the continued growth and development of the banking industry.

The NIA expressed confidence that Miss Michel’s experience and expertise will complement the work of the FSRC and contribute to maintaining a robust regulatory environment that supports the integrity, resilience and growth of Nevis’ financial services sector.

Her appointment also represents a continuation of the NIA’s vision of positioning Nevis as a major financial services centre, while ensuring that the jurisdiction remains responsive to the demands of the international financial services environment.

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Photo: Marie-Grace Michel, Regulator, International Banking, Nevis Branch of the Financial Services Regulatory Commission

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