NIA Restores Livelihood of Senior Fisherman with Donation of New Boat Engine

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 11, 2025)– The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has come to the aid of senior fisherman Mr. Franklyn Daniel, restoring his ability to make a living after the devastating theft of his boat engine months ago.

In a heartfelt ceremony held at Mr. Daniel’s home in Garner’s, Fountain Village, on Thursday, April 10, the NIA officially presented him with a brand-new outboard Yamaha Enduro engine valued at EC $12,800, ensuring he could return to the sea and continue the trade he has practiced for over six decades.

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources, Deputy Premier the Honourable Eric Evelyn, described the donation as a meaningful act of compassion by the Cabinet.

“It is a wonderful day because we are here for a wonderful gesture from the Nevis Island Administration,” said Minister Evelyn. “A few months ago, we had the very unfortunate news that some unscrupulous individual or individuals had taken away Mr. Daniel’s livelihood. They took his boat with his engine, and practically everything else.”

Mr. Daniel, who is over 80 years old and still actively fishing, was left unable to work when his vessel was stolen. While the boat was eventually recovered, the engine was not. The NIA Cabinet responded swiftly and in full agreement.

Blessing of the new boat engine donated by the Nevis Island Administration and the vessel at a handing over ceremony on April 10, 2025 (l-r) Director of Marine Resources for St. Kitts and Nevis, Mr. Randel Thompson; Fisherman Mr. Franklyn Daniel; Mrs. Charmaine Daniel-Hanley (daughter); and Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources in the Nevis Island Administration, Deputy Premier the Honourable Eric Evelyn

“We made a unanimous decision that we will donate a brand-new engine to Mr. Daniel so that he can get back on the water,” Hon. Evelyn explained. “It is a costly piece of equipment, but we made the decision as a caring Administration… to restore his trade, and we are delighted that we are able to do this this morning.”

To further support Mr. Daniel’s safe return to fishing, Minister Evelyn also presented a VHF radio set, generously donated by Mr. Donald Bartlett of Dunn’s Mobile Marine in Florida, a Nevisian living abroad.

“We want to applaud Mr. Bartlett for this initiative,” said Evelyn. “I’m sure this VHF radio will go very far when Mr. Daniel goes out on sea, because it is important that when you’re out on sea that you have the necessary safety equipment as well.”

Director of Marine Resources for St. Kitts and Nevis, Mr. Randel Thompson, praised the NIA’s commitment to supporting its citizens.

Deputy Premier the Honourable Eric Evelyn hands over new boat engine donated by the Nevis Island Administration to fisherman Mr. Franklyn Daniel in the presence of his family, and Department of Marine Resources officials in Fountain Village, Nevis, on April 10, 2025

“This morning we are now having a moment of restoration… A very, very good gesture from the Nevis Island Administration that he could continue his trade as a fisherman,” said Thompson. “So I really want to thank the fishing community, the Nevis Island Administration, and of course the support from the Department of Marine Resources for making this a reality.”

Also attending the presentation were Deputy Director of Marine Resources Corey Maynard, representatives from Nevis Department of Marine Resources, and several of Mr. Daniel’s closest family members.

Speaking on behalf of the family, his daughter Mrs. Charmaine Daniel-Hanley shared emotional words of appreciation.

“We are indeed grateful, joyful, and happy. I just want to say thank you to the Nevis Island Administration, the Deputy Premier, the Marine Resource Department, the Agriculture Department, the whole team for making this a reality.”

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources, Deputy Premier the Honourable Eric Evelyn officially hands over a new boat engine donated by the Nevis Island Administration to fisherman Mr. Franklyn Daniel on April 10, 2025

Thanks to the united efforts of the Nevis Island Administration, local departments, and caring individuals, Mr. Franklyn Daniel will once again set out to sea, providing not only for his family but also contributing to food security on the island.

END

Related