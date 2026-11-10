NIA Renews Drilling Efforts to Access Water at Dasent’s Despite Setbacks

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (November 06, 2026)- The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is pressing ahead with efforts to access a new source of underground water at Dasent’s, despite significant challenges encountered by the drilling team.

Premier of Nevis, Honourable Mark Brantley, has provided regular updates on the project, which follows the successful drilling of new wells at Maddens by the Water and Oil Well Service (WOWS) team.

The Premier explained that the drilling operation at Dasent’s has been hampered by repeated cave-ins, but the technical team remains committed to completing the well, which is expected to have a high yield.

“I come month after month and we keep saying that we are at Dasent’s because we’ve had some serious problems in terms of caving in, but the drillers, the ministry officials, the technical people keep telling me that they’re persevering because they expect that that well will be a very high yielding well…”

He further explained that considerable time had been spent trying to retrieve a stuck casing. The borehole has since been cleaned, and the 10-inch casing is being reinstalled as drilling resumes.

The search for additional water sources forms part of the NIA’s long-term development planning, informed by the effects of climate change across the region, including reduced rainfall and diminishing water availability. To support these efforts, the Administration engaged specialists to map Nevis and identify areas with potential underground water resources.

Premier Brantley said the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM)-led Administration had set a target of securing between 1.5 and two million additional gallons of water daily through the development of new wells. Two high-yielding wells have since been completed at Maddens, while another was drilled at Braziers.

“Once we’re done with this one at Dasent’s we will continue to do work in the Church Ground, Hamilton area as we continue our relentless quest to find more water for the people of Nevis.”

Nevis currently produces approximately 2.3 million gallons of water daily and has a storage capacity of four million gallons. Daily consumption ranges between 1.5 and 1.7 million gallons, while the entire island enjoys a 24-hour supply of potable water.

Premier Brantley said the statistics highlighted a decade of investment in water security on Nevis and the tangible progress residents could experience in their daily lives. He noted, however, that the Government’s efforts often go unrecognised, as residents tend to take a reliable water supply for granted until shortages occur.

He attributed the island’s water security achievements to deliberate planning, investment and execution, noting that Nevis had maintained full water coverage even during the severe drought conditions experienced this year.

“This is not by happenstance, not by accident, but through planning, through investment, and through execution. The people of Nevis have had 100% coverage 24/7, even in this harsh drought period that we’ve experienced this year…

“If you’re talking about government that is forward-looking, you’re talking about government that understands development, then I put my hand up and I say, ‘Look at Nevis. Look at what we have done in relation to water security.”

The Premier also outlined the phased approach taken to strengthen the island’s water system, beginning with improvements to distribution, followed by storage and increased supply.

“We are not just responding to the realities of today. We started this a decade ago. We approached this in a very scientific way. The first phase of this was distribution…We then moved to water storage…We then set about getting more water.”

Premier Brantley commended Cabinet for approving the necessary funding and Honourable Spencer Brand and his team at Water Services for their work in advancing the island’s water security programme.

END

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