NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (November 16, 2026) – Eleven outstanding young persons have been recognized for their achievements and meaningful contributions to their communities, the development of Nevis and the wider Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis through the 2026 Youth Impact Awards.

The awards, organized by the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Department of Youth, were presented during the department’s seventh annual Youth Impact Awards ceremony on November 10 at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park.

The awards celebrate young people whose talents, innovation, leadership and commitment to service are making a positive difference in various fields. Their contributions reflect the important role youth play in addressing community needs, creating opportunities, inspiring their peers and helping to shape the island’s and the Federation’s future.

The 2026 awardees and their respective categories are:

Darc Browne – Sports Excellence

Kerese Elliott – Entrepreneurship (Sustainable Fashion)

Jaiden Clarke – Technology

Cecovah Hughes – Agriculture

E. Steadroy Pemberton – Entrepreneurship (Architecture)

Laikhwattie Jadoonanan – Education and Lifelong Learning

Ajay Williams – Technology

La-Shawn Smithen – Education and Lifelong Learning

Adelvin Phillip – Youth Development (Sports)

Jermella Browne – Entrepreneurship (Culinary Arts)

Trevaun Ward – Volunteerism

Minister of Education and Youth, the Honourable Senator Troy Liburd, congratulated the recipients and encouraged them to continue using their abilities and influence to make a positive impact on the people around them.

He highlighted their positive influence across generations, emphasizing that their impact and leadership were already evident in their communities.

“Speaking about the impact that these young people have had on the lives of their peers, on the lives of the younger people on the island, and of course on the older people like me, on all of us here in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, our impact is not just about the future. Your impact is about now. Your leadership role is not just about being leaders in the future. It’s about the things that you are doing today.

“I want to encourage all of you…let tonight just be a small pebble or a steppingstone as you go on to greater things.”

Also in attendance at the awards ceremony were Deputy Governor-General for Nevis, Her Honour Mrs. Hyleeta Liburd; members of the NIA Cabinet; and officials from the Ministry of Education and Youth.

END

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