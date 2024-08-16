NIA & NEVLEC Sends Lineworkers to Assist Carriacou (Grenada) Electricity Restoration

Four highly-skilled Lineworkers from NEVLEC travelled to Carriacou since a decision was made by the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) and the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) to lend a helping hand.

Joining the recovery efforts in Grenada are; Clayon Clarke, Rhyan Liburd, Paul Bradshaw and Kishawn Hobson.

Due to the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl in July 2024, the island of Carriacou; a territory of the state of Grenada; was left severely battered. The island lost the majority of its infrastructure and electricity. Since Beryl, Lineworkers from neighboring Caribbean islands have assisted extensively with restoration efforts.

According to Nevlec,

We will do our part to help Carriacou fully restore its electrical network. A network that has a customer base of about 4000 with a peak load of 1950kW.