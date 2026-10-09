NIA HR Retirement Seminar Prepares Public Servants for Life After Service

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (October 08, 2026)- The Nevis Island Administration (NIA), through the Ministry of Human Resources, is equipping long-serving public servants with information and guidance to help them prepare for retirement and understand the benefits to which they are entitled.

The Ministry recently hosted a retirement seminar for prospective retirees from the public service. The seminar was designed to provide practical information and guidance to officers as they prepare for retirement and make a successful and informed transition into the next stage of their lives.

Premier and Minister of Human Resources, the Honourable Mark Brantley, said the sessions are intended not only to help participants understand their retirement benefits, but also to provide practical guidance on managing and safeguarding their resources as they transition into retirement. He emphasized the importance of ensuring that civil servants are well informed and supported both during their careers and as they move into the next phase of their lives.

“These sessions are of critical importance, so I want you all to see them as useful to you, giving you valuable information. They will tell you about your benefits, your pension benefits, your gratuity, about various mechanisms that are in place to assist you as you transition to the next phase.”

Premier Brantley assured the participants that the Government would continue to educate and engage civil servants to help ensure they have rewarding careers and are equally prepared for life after the civil service. He said this was important to enabling the people of Nevis to live out their lives with dignity, noting that dignity requires having the resources necessary to meet their needs.

Training Manager in the Ministry of Human Resources, Shanola Murray-Gill, said the session was intended to help participants prepare for a new chapter of their lives, highlighting the opportunities, experiences and fulfillment that can come beyond the corporate world. She encouraged them to embrace the transition and assured them that they would be supported throughout the process, including through continued professional guidance where necessary.

“We want to ensure that you feel comfortable throughout the process, guided throughout the process and we wish you every success and full fulfillment in your journey and please know that we remain committed to support you professionally, where necessary.”

The seminar featured presentations on the retirement process by Kevin Barrett, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Human Resources, and the computation of retirement benefits by Shenelle Dore, Treasurer in the NIA Treasury.

Participants also received information on health insurance coverage, Social Security benefits after retirement, financial management, and health and wellness, and had their questions fielded by the various officials and presenters.

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