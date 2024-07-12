NIA Cabinet tours ongoing renovation projects at the Cultural Complex and Cultural Village

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 11, 2024)- Members of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Cabinet and other officials recently toured the renovation work being carried out at the Nevis Cultural Village and the Cultural Complex, to get a first hand view of the extensive upgrades to the venues ahead of the 50th anniversary of Culturama.

Deputy Premier of Nevis the Honourable Eric Evelyn, Minister of Culture, was joined by the Honourable Senator Jahnel Nisbett and the Honourable Senator Troy Liburd.

Hon. Evelyn was impressed with the improvements at the Cultural Village and Cultural Complex thus far, which he said makes them top-notch entertainment venues.

“I have to say how overwhelmed I am with the work that has been done. I must say that a lot of thought went into the work that has been done here at the two venues, the Cultural Complex and the Cultural Village.

“As I observe the Cultural Complex and the Cultural Village, I’m wondering if there’s any other island in the region, in the sub-region, that has venues that could compare to what we have now when this work is completed.”

The Minister of Culture indicated that the work was undertaken to ensure patron comfort and enjoyment when attending the various events.

Deputy Premier of Nevis the Honourable Eric Evelyn, Minister of Culture in the Nevis Island Administration pleased with the renovations at the Nevis Cultural Village

“I am confident that our patrons and all of the people of Nevis will be exceptionally proud with the work that your Nevis Island Administration has decided to do to spruce up the Cultural Complex and the Cultural Village for the Culturama 50 and Homecoming.

“We have done all of this with you the people in mind, with you the patrons in mind, and we know that once you come to the Cultural Complex and you come to the Cultural Village, you’ll be in a lot more comfort.”

The Nevis Public Works Department is spearheading the project, with Mr. Alistair Thompson as the project manager. He facilitated the tour, explaining that a large number of different contractors and vendors had been engaged so that the work could be rapidly executed.

Members of the Nevis Island Administration Cabinet tour renovation work at the Nevis Cultural Complex

Giving an overview of the scope of the work at the Cultural Village Mr. Thompson highlighted the construction of five VIP booths upstairs the vendor booths, designated VIP bathrooms, expanded stage capacity and artiste lounge, medical station area, additional patron bathrooms, and refurbishing of vendor booths.The Cultural Complex is also undergoing improvements to the aesthetics of the venue, including renovating vendor booths and repairing the seating walls.

The Culture Minister said he is pleased with the pace of the renovations and has been assured by the various contractors that the work will be completed in time for the hosting of Culturama 50 events.

Also joining the tour were Mr. Huey Sargeant, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Culture; Mrs. Rhosyll Gaskell, Assistant Secretary; Mr. Colin Dore, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance; and Mr. Antonio “Abonaty” Liburd, Culturama Secretariat Executive Director and Chairman of the Culturama 50 Committee

