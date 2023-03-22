NFL Player Joshua Williams Visits St Kitts And Nevis

Joshua Williams, Cornerback for the reigning NFL Super Bowl Champions Kansas City Chiefs, is visiting St. Kitts and Nevis to meet his extended family and explore his roots.

The NFL player is the son of George Williams who formerly resided in Molineux.

According to St Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS), Williams arrived in the Federation on Tuesday. He was greeted at the Kayan Jet Private Lounge by a high-level local delegation which included Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Geoffrey Hanley and Ambassador Kenneth Douglas.

In welcoming Mr. Williams and his travelling companions, which included his sister, mother and aunt, Prime Minister Dr. Drew congratulated the 23-year-old NFL player for his success during the 2023 season and gifted him local souvenirs from Caribelle Batik and other popular brands. The Prime Minister told the young man that all of St. Kitts and Nevis were routing for the Chiefs during Super Bowl LVII, which was viewed by 113 million people in the United States and 56 million outside of the US according to www.NFL.com. SKNIS

Williams and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 on February 12, 2023.