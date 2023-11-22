NEWTOWN WOMEN, OLD ROAD LADY JETS WOMEN’S LEAGUE FINALISTS  

Honda Newtown United and MFCR Old Road Lady Jets are the finalists for this year’s Elvis Star Brown Women’s League Final Four Finals, after both teams book their spots in the finals with wins in the playoffs on Saturday at the SKNFA Technical Center.

FINAL SCORE: 6 – 1 in favour of Honda Newtown United

Scoring for Newtown

Katelyn Forbes struck twice 10th & 29th min

Christi-Ann Mills hat trick – 45th + 1, 62nd & 74th min

Shameka Isaac 90th + 2 min

Scoring for Cayon

Jaenic Guishard Pine 47th min

Coach of Newtown Shashi Isaac, said the game plan was to stay compact and play tight. He noted Cayon came out a bit more aggressive in the second half, but he told his players to be patient. “Cayon was always coming out a little physical and pressing us against the wall, but I was always telling the girls to be patient. We lapsed a little bit and we conceded a goal…I always tell the girls they must re-focus and let’s go again,” Coach Isaac said.

Seeing they already booked their spot in the finals, he said he is looking to rest some of his players, but at the same time, they want to win the match. Incidentally, their next match is against Old Road, the team they will be playing in the finals. “I am looking to rest some of our girls from the little nix and knocks, but still I don’t want to go in the finals losing,” Isaac said.” I tell my girls to remain focused, so we can remain victorious so we can go into the finals victorious,” he added.

Coach Val Anthony of Cayon said Newtown was just the better team. “(We) played a very good first half. We came out in the second half, we also played good but Newtown was just the better team,” Anthony said. In the first of Saturday’s double header, Old Road Lady Jets defeated playoff debutants Queen City FC from Nevis 14-1.

Scoring for Old Road

Dalencia Roberts 5 goals – 7th, 23rd, 25th, 34th & 35th min

Leranja Wilkinson 4 goals – 12th, 33rd, 57th & 69th min

Shinella Mc Calla 2 goals – 18th & 60th min

Shakima Brandy 2 goals – 21st & 29th min

Tarvia Phillip 81st min

Coach Roger Hendricks of Old Road said with this match out of the way, he is looking ahead to taking revenge on Newtown. Coach Curtis Morton Jr. of Queen City hailed his players, who have for the first time qualified for the playoffs in their very first season of the Women’s League. “Some of the girls, this is the first time ever playing in a football tournament. It was an extremely great accomplishment to get even to the playoffs for the first time being in the league,” Morton Jr. said. “We started short of players. We have been plagued by a few injuries. Some players couldn’t make it tonight, some even are overseas. So, we were a bit short and we didn’t have a full-strength team. All in all, the girls came out and they gave a good effort. And that’s what I asked of them.”

He also made note of the fact, they scored their first goal of the playoffs. “Yes. It was a good feeling. I mean you could see the reaction from the few fans that we have and the players. They don’t score often and so it was a really good feeling and I think it would be a boost for them as well,” he said.

The final matches of the playoffs before the Championship match, will be played on Wednesday at 6pm when Cayon face Queen City at 6om and a preview of the finals: Newtown United versus Old Road at 8pm. Both matches will be played at the SKNFA technical Center.

-END-