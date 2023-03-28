NEWTOWN UNITED AMONG WINNERS IN SKNFA FA CUP PRELIMINARY ROUND

Honda Newtown United is one of the SKNFA Premier League teams to have advanced to the next round of the 2023 FA Cup, after a 2-0 victory over Conaree Fireballs International last week. Coach Anthony Nets Isaac, said the match was an opportunity to give fringe players a chance to show their skills while resting first-team players. “We try to give most of the starting team from (last week Sunday’s) game a rest, to come out and see the other guys fill in for them. I want to see what can they do when (our starters) are not around,” Isaac said.

Meanwhile, Newtown United, on the occasion of World Down Syndrome day honoured one of their very own volunteers who has Down Syndrome, Kimo. He was presented with a gift by Newtown United President Kevin Welsh and was paraded around the field to the delight of the Newtown fans. “The community and the team seem to love Kimo very much. He has been around the Newtown team for a very, very long time and has been helping to do whatever little thing he can do for the team. If we say we want water, he’s there; he never misses a practice,” Isaac said while commending the Newtown authorities for the initiative.

In other FA CUP results on Tuesday:

Security Forces United vs 607 Construction Lodge Patriots

(half time 1 – 0 in favour of Security Forces )

Final Score 2 – 1 in favour Security Forces United

Scoring for Security Forces

Ronaldo Blake 14th min

Donyelle Francis 87th min

Scoring for Lodge

Shomar Liburd 66th min

At Newtown Playing Field

Match # 1

Trafalgar Southstars vs Hardtimes United

*** Hard Times United did not show up for the match.

At Ottleys Playing Field

KFC Trinity/Challengers Utd vs Molyneux

(half time 3 – 1 in favour of Challengers)

Final Score 3 – 3 regulation – 5 – 4 on pks in favour of KFC Trinity / Challengers

Scoring for Trinity/ Challengers (in regulation)

Jody Walters hat trick – 18th,23rd & 31st min

Scoring for Molineux (in regulation)

Chavoy Jarvis 20th min

Miquan Hodge 67th min

C’Jay Thompson (challengers) own goal 76th min

Red card

Shorn Edwards (Molineux) 90th +6 min

(For receiving a 2nd yellow card during the match)

Kicks from the penalty mark

Trinity/Challengers scorers

Tyrone Grant

Clyde Herbert

Adrian Tobias

C’Jay Thompson

Jody Walters

Molineux scorers

Chavoy Jarvis

Raimon Browne

Tyquan Fahie

Junior Hodge

At Sandy Point Playing Field

Match #1

Mantab vs Rivers of Living Water

(half time 4 – 0 in favour Mantab)

Final Score 8 – 0 in favour of Mantab.

Scoring for Mantab

Javier Carey 2 goals 6th & 8th min

Shamar Cannonier (pk) 20th min

Sylvester Alexander 26th min

Eversly Davis struck twice 36th & 57th min

Azamba Alexander 2 goals – 32nd & 45th min

Match #2

Jones Group Sandy Point vs Newton Ground

(half time 2 – 0 in favour of Sandy Point )

Final Score 3 – 0 in favour of Sandy Point

Scoring for Sandy Point

Jahlyan Burt hat trick – 40th, 44th & 65th min

