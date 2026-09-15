Newtown Homicide Under Police Investigation

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Jamie Douglas of Ponds Extension, St. Kitts, age twenty-seven (27), following an incident that occurred at West Street, Newtown, on the evening of September 14th, 2026.

Preliminary enquiries indicate that Mr Douglas sustained serious injuries during the incident and was transported to the Joseph N. France General Hospital, where he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit for treatment. Regrettably, he was pronounced deceased in the early morning hours of September 15th, 2026. An autopsy will be performed to determine the precise cause of death.

The Crime Scene Unit of the RSCNPF processed the scene and investigations into the matter are ongoing. One individual is currently in police custody in connection with Mr Douglas’s death. Anyone with information that may assist this investigation is asked to contact the nearest police station or call 911 immediately. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

The RSCNPF extends its sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of Mr Douglas during this most difficult time.

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