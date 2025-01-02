New Year Greetings By Leader of the NRP Dr Janice Daniel-Hodge

My fellow Nevisians and residents, friends and family, good evening.

As we turn the final page of 2024 and prepare to embrace 2025, on behalf of my family and the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP), I wish you a New Year filled with peace, progress, and prosperity.

This past year has been a challenging one for many of us, but today, we are still here—still fighting the good fight and standing strong, with God as our provider and source of strength.

It is my heartfelt hope and prayer that those in positions of power and authority will truly hear the cries of the people and understand their needs. Too many are hurting. Too many are struggling. From Fountain to Gingerland, the call is clear: the people are asking for a government that listens, a government that cares, and a government that acts. We cannot endure another year of empty promises and disappointments from this CCM-led government. We must do better for the people of Nevis.

To the people of St. James, thank you once again for placing your trust and confidence in me. By the grace of God, I will continue to wake up every day and fight for you and your families. To the supporters and well-wishers of the NRP, thank you for believing in us, for never giving up, and for giving us a chance to serve. To those who are still undecided, let me say this: the next election isn’t about two parties—it’s about uniting for a better Nevis. We welcome everyone with open arms. No questions asked.

As we celebrate tonight, whether in church or elsewhere, let us enjoy this time of reflection and renewal. But after the holidays, the work continues. Together, we have a mission to secure a brighter future for Nevis. The NRP will remain steadfast in mobilizing and preparing for an election that could come at any time.

Happy New Year, Nevis. I pray that 2025 would be a year of hope, progress, and transformation for us all.

Related