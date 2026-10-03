Education

NEW TEACHERS SET TO BENEFIT FROM ANNUAL IN-SERVICE TRAINING

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By Pulse Administrator
2 Min Read
Taiwan Day 2026

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Friday, October 02, 2026: The Ministry of Education commenced its annual In-service Training Programme on Thursday, October 01, under the theme “Transforming Education Through Self-Renewal, Holistic Partnership & Digital Solutions.” 

The opening ceremony marked the start of a series of training sessions aimed at supporting newly appointed teachers as they develop the knowledge, skills, and approaches needed to navigate their roles effectively throughout the 2026–2027 academic year.

Mrs. Janelle Williams-Jacobs, Senior Education Officer and Lead Programme Coordinator, highlighted the importance of providing newly appointed educators with a strong foundation as they begin their careers in the classroom.

Taiwan Day 2026

“We recognize that some teachers may enter the profession without formal pedagogical training. This programme is therefore designed to help bridge that gap by exposing participants to effective teaching strategies, classroom management approaches and practical teaching practices that will support both their immediate and long-term professional development.”

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Mr. Francil Morris, Chief Education Officer, emphasized the broader value of the programme in preparing educators for the responsibilities and opportunities associated with their profession.

“The In-Service Training Programme is much more than a series of courses and workshops. It is an investment in your professional excellence and your personal development. It is an opportunity to sharpen your instructional practices, embrace digital innovation, strengthen your leadership capacity and build meaningful practices that support student success.”

The training represents one of the Ministry’s efforts to assist newly appointed educators as they establish themselves in the profession and contribute to the delivery of quality education across the Federation.

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