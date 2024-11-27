NEW PROJECT AIMS TO STRENGTHEN MENTAL HEALTH CARE AND WELLNESS ACROSS ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, November 27, 2024 (SKNIS) – The Ministry of Health in St. Kitts and Nevis took a major step today, November 27, 2024, to strengthen mental health support across the Federation with the official launch of the Mental Health Service Systems Enhancement Project.

This pivotal project, being pursued in collaboration with the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF), seeks to advance mental health care by expanding mental health resources, building capacity for mental health professionals and enhancing accessibility to mental health services in St. Kitts and Nevis.

During the launch event at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort, Prime Minister and Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, applauded the project that aims to normalise mental health and wellness in the country and help eliminate the stigma associated with mental health disorders.



“Mental health is a fundamental human right,” said Dr. Drew. “It is essential for personal development, and so collectively, the mental health of our people enables productivity and is essential for socio-economic development of our country as well.”

Through the implementation of this project, Prime Minister Dr. Drew said it is the intention to reduce the gaps in prevention, screening, early detection and treatment of mental health disorders.

Noting that the delivery of quality mental health services is a priority for his administration, Dr. Drew said that “Through the implementation of this project we will automatically be increasing the allocation of funds to mental health service delivery. So going forward we commit to gradually increasing the proportion of the annual health budget allocated to mental health services. With the buildout of the new hospital the Federation will also benefit from a new psychiatric unit.”

Prime Minister Dr. Drew expressed his appreciation to the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) for its partnership and investment in the overall wellbeing of citizens and residents. He further noted that this project symbolises the enduring friendship and fruitful collaborations between both nations.

The Mental Health Service Systems Enhancement Project runs for a period of three years, concluding in August 2027.

-30-