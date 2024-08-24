NEW PRIMARY CRUSHER COMMISSIONED IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS 

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 23, 2024 (SKNIS): In an effort to bolster the local construction industry, the government of St. Kitts and Nevis has made a significant investment at the local quarry site by commissioning a new primary crusher. The new equipment is expected to play a crucial role in infrastructure development across the twin-island Federation.

In a video shared on the official Facebook page of the Minister of Public Infrastructure, the Honourable Konris Maynard, the importance of the crusher was emphasised. Minister Maynard expressed that the new addition will serve as a cornerstone for major development projects set to take place.

“This is the first major primary crusher upgrade since 1988, and so we are replacing a crusher that has been causing severe challenges for the quarry,” he said.



Minister Maynard speaks with Quarry Manager Jermaine Lake with new crusher operating in the background

Minister Maynard also highlighted the government’s enthusiasm over acquiring the new crusher, especially given the anticipated surge in construction activity in the coming months.

“I am happy that the administration was able to get this crusher because of all the construction that is ramping up at the moment,” he added.

The new crusher has the capacity to crush up to 400 tons of material per hour, a significant upgrade from the older machines which processed only 80 tons and 175 tons per hour, respectively. This boost in capacity will dramatically increase the quarry’s ability to supply materials for upcoming projects.

One of the key benefits of the new crusher is its ability to meet the demands of various major road projects across the country. Minister Maynard mentioned that the enhanced capacity would be critical for upcoming works in Shadwell, Boyds, Palmetto Point, Newton Ground, St. Paul’s, and St. Peter’s Main Road. With these developments, he said, the crusher will not only improve local construction capabilities but also support the Federation’s broader infrastructure goals.

