New Medical Specialists Including New Surgeon Begin Patient Care at JNF Hospital

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 8, 2023, [Ministry of Health] – The Ministry of Health is pleased to announce that three highly skilled Cuban medical specialists and a distinguished surgeon have commenced their duties today at the JNF General Hospital.



The three Cuban specialists bring with them extensive knowledge and experience in the fields of Neurology and Internal Medicine, respectively. Their arrival marks a significant milestone in our continuous efforts to enhance our healthcare system and cater to the specific needs of our population. We are confident that their expertise will greatly contribute to the diagnosis, treatment, and care of patients with neurological and internal medical conditions.



Additionally, we are proud to welcome the renowned surgeon, Dr. Zachary Gleit, who has received training at prestigious institutions such as Harvard and Columbia Medical Schools. This exceptional addition to our medical team reflects our commitment to attracting top-tier talent to meet the growing demands of our population, including the increasing number of tourists seeking medical care in our country. Furthermore, as the prevalence of chronic diseases rises, the need for surgical interventions has also seen a significant surge. The arrival of the new surgeon will enhance our capacity to provide high-quality surgical care to meet the growing demand.



The group of doctors was officially introduced to their senior colleagues during a brief meeting held this morning at the JNF General Hospital conference room. During the meeting chaired by the Director of Health institutions Dr Jenson Morton senior staff members took the opportunity to introduce themselves to their new colleagues and all pledged their support in helping them to hit the ground running.



The Ministry of Health is committed to providing accessible, comprehensive, and top-quality healthcare services to all citizens and residents. We extend our warmest gratitude to the Cuban government for their ongoing cooperation and support in bolstering our healthcare system. Their collaboration has been instrumental in bringing these highly skilled specialists to our country.



We encourage the public to take full advantage of the world-class care being provided by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis. By making health-conscious decisions, such as maintaining a balanced diet, engaging in regular physical activity, and seeking early medical attention, individuals can actively contribute to their own health and well-being.