New Horizons Juvenile Rehabilitation Centre receives donation in support of Youth Rehabilitation

The New Horizons Juvenile Rehabilitation Centre (NHRC) was the grateful recipient of supplies and equipment donated during a short handover ceremony on Thursday, November 23rd, 2023.

Held at the Ministry’s Administration Building in the presence of the Centre’s staff, the ceremony saw the donation of books, food supplies and fitness equipment procured by the St. Kitts-Nevis Bar Association to the New Horizons Juvenile Rehabilitation Centre, for the benefit of the teen residents there.

In giving an overview of the Assistance, NHRC Director Ms. Adele Wiliams explained that Association had previously offered to provide items that the Centre would find useful in its rehabilitative work and had then readily agreed to procure the fitness equipment and self-development books that Caseworkers at the Centre determined would be helpful. She noted that the legal organization was a consistent partner to the Centre, making a similar donation last year, and regularly providing pro-bono legal services to its residents unable to afford legal representation. She thanked Chair of the Association Ms. Kurlyn Merchant and Assistant Chair/Project Coordinator Ms. Edisah Greene, as well as the Association’s representatives present at the Ceremony for their support, namely Ms. Rhonda Nisbett-Browne, Ms. Deniece Alleyne, Ms. Talibah Byron and Ms. Siobhan Phipps. Thanks were also extended to Horsford’s Valu Mart and TDC respectively, who generously sponsored the food supplies and exercise equipment requested by the Bar Association.

Bar member Ms. Deniece Alleyne noted that, as legal advocates, the Association was happy to partner with the Centre to assist youth in conflict with the law and support their rehabilitation, especially as the fraternity was currently celebrating its Law Week of Activities. She lamented the recent events of crime in the Federation and noted that the organization hoped to share in the future success of residents who would eventually graduate from the Centre and re-integrate in a positive way into society.

Similar sentiments were expressed by Ms. Adelay Browne, Senior Marketing Manager at Horsford’s Valu Mart, who noted that the Company was pleased to support the youth of the Centre as they forged a more positive future.

In closing the ceremony, Ms. Williams invited the partners present to the upcoming 10th Anniversary Celebration of the New Horizons Rehabilitation Centre, to be celebrated in December 2023, in conjunction with several agencies integral to its continued success.