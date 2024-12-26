New Earth Network Initiative leverages the St. Mary’s Biosphere Reserve to drive Economic Activity

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, December 23, 2024 (UNESCO National Commission) – The Federation’s St. Mary’s Biosphere Reserve (SMBR) in Cayon, St. Kitts and Nevis, has been the focus of vigorous attention by the United Nations specialised agency, UNESCO, over 2024. Initially launched in 2011 as an UNESCO accredited Man and Biosphere (MAB) recognised and protected reserve – and the first reserve of this nature to be created in the English-speaking Caribbean – the SMBR has since been identified as ‘setting the biodiversity standards for small islands’ according to Dr. Antonio Abreu, Director, Division of Ecological and Earth Sciences at UNESCO, who oversees the worldwide list of 727 biosphere reserves.

Under the aegis of UNESCO, and the competent authority of the Ministry ofEnvironment, Climate Action and Constituency Empowerment, the SMBR benefited from the Earth Network funding to deploy a leading biodiversityexpert and ecologist, Dr. Haydi Berrenstein, from Suriname, to guide the SMBR National Coordinator, Mrs. Telca Wallace, and the MAB committee, to specifically address challenges associated with agricultural practices, tools, methods of cultivation, preservation, and monetization of biodiversity-led sustainable agriculture processes on the reserve. This second phase of theEarth Network project will be implemented at the Hermitage Estate in Cayonin several stages and ultimately envisages the build out of a Neem processing plant that would supply chemical-free fertilizer and pest-control to farmers across the Federation; the creation of a seed bank collection of heat and drought resistant indigenous seeds; as well as the construction of a few greenhouses in the SMBR zone to accelerate re-forestation, by creating an agricultural ‘nursery’ of indigenous plants.

During her visit, Dr. Berrenstein held several consultations with various stakeholders, such as farmers, business owners, students, government officials, academia, non-governmental organizations and private sector representatives to provide a national perspective and help shape project objectives based on local aspirations and needs. Dr. Berrenstein is currently finalizing a ‘funding proposal’ designed to raise funds from international donors to implement these measures over 2025.

“Establishing a seed bank could be a vital component of agrobiodiversity preservation. A lack of diverse and locally adapted seeds might hinder efforts to promote sustainable agriculture and protect native plant species. Creating a seed bank could help conserve traditional varieties and ensure a resilient agricultural system”, said Dr. Berrenstein, lead consultant. “Additionally, the creation of an agricultural nursery and seed banks, will allow the replanting of stable shrubs and native tropical trees. Same principle would apply to fruit and vegetable cultivation, allowing re-plantation elsewhere in the SMBR zone, when seedlings and saplings growth are stable”.

Reflecting on the two-day consultation that was organized by the UNESCO National Commission Secretariat, H. E. Nerys Dockery, its Secretary General remarked, “I would like all the communities served by the St. Mary’s Biosphere Reserve to understand that this project is not just an academic exercise but is part of the nation’s thrust towards creating a Sustainable Island State by enhancing the biodiversity credentials of the Federation and leveraging this for the economic empowerment and edification of the SMBR community in sustainable agricultural practices. I am quite pleased with the feedback that has been gleaned from community stakeholders and the robust discussions that took place. Because of this, the consultant was able to fine tune the project’s social, economic and community and other impact goals to ensure that upon implementation, these initiatives would have maximum community buy-in and engagement as well as lead to the empowerment of the people, households and business served by the SMBR.”

The Federation’s permanent delegate to UNESCO in Paris, Ambassador David Doyle, has been involved in negotiating the Earth Network project with Biosphere experts at UNESCO HQ and the Italian envoy to UNESCO, Ambassador Liborio Stellino, whose government funded the roll-out of the Earth Network exercise at the SMBR over the past two years. Ambassador Doyle noted: “I am most grateful for the generous funding from the Italian government and guidance provided by Ambassador Stellino throughout theimplementation process”

