NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (November 24, 2026)- Nevis is on the verge of a major transformation in healthcare with the completion of construction of its first dialysis centre at the Alexandra Hospital, bringing the island closer to having a long-awaited, life-saving service available to patients right at home.

Premier the Honourable Mark Brantley, head of the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM)-led Nevis Island Administration (NIA), provided an update on the project during his monthly press conference on Monday, November 24. He reported that all major construction work had been completed, with painting, installation of cabinetry and counters, and exterior landscaping scheduled for completion this week.

“I’m very proud that the people of Nevis can celebrate a milestone achievement for the island in having our own dialysis centre right here at the Alexandra Hospital…We are certainly making a significant step forward in terms of healthcare for Nevis, a significant step forward for which we are truly grateful.

“A team from Renal Dynamics was on the island recently and completed the installation of all equipment, including dialysis machines, plumbing and electrical filtration systems. Their training and the technical team will be back on the island from December 12 to 18 to complete training on all equipment with nurses, local physicians and of course our technicians. Critically important will be the persons handling the machines and the water filtration system in the event that there are any difficulties.”

Premier Brantley indicated that the Ministry of Health is working towards commencing operations at the facility before the close of 2026, with the initial phase of training expected to include a patient assessment.

“My understanding is that during the period December 12th to 18th, as part of the effort to get the dialysis centre on stream, they will see at least one dialysis patient at the facility. So, if all goes well, we will start dialyzing patients in Nevis as early as the middle of December… I’m very pleased to say that because that has been a long-held dream of many in Nevis.”

The introduction of the service is a significant advancement in the island’s healthcare capacity, eliminating the need for Nevisians requiring dialysis to routinely travel to St. Kitts or other destinations to receive treatment. It will also make the island more accessible to nationals living overseas who may wish to return home or visit while continuing their treatment. Visitors requiring dialysis will likewise have the option of accessing care during their stay.

Equipment (prior to installation) at the new dialysis centre at the Alexandra Hospital, Nevis

Additionally, the facility is expected to serve patients from St. Kitts should the need arise, strengthening healthcare cooperation between the two islands.

“What this does for us is it makes this critical service, this life-saving service, now available on Nevis. It means that those who hitherto had to travel to St. Kitts or elsewhere no longer have to and importantly it means that we now can also provide that resource and that service to Kittitians who need it. They can take the boat and come over now and have access to a state-of-the-art facility here. This way we complement each other.

“I cannot end without thanking the government of St. Kitts and the administrators at the JNF hospital because they at the dialysis unit have provided the service to the people of Nevis over the last many years. We’re grateful to them and we’re now saying to them that if all goes well by the middle of December we can now repay that in kind, meaning that they too can now have backup on Nevis and just as we depended on them, they can now depend on us. The two islands’ health systems complementing each other,” he said.

The Premier acknowledged the contributions of those who championed the establishment of the centre, including Senator the Honourable Jahnel Nisbett, Minister of Health, and her team, and the Renal Society.

He also expressed appreciation to Project Destiny developer Mr. Olivier Janssens and his team for financing the initiative, describing their contribution as an example of how the Federation can harness the resources of its economic citizens to support national development.

“The concern always was a question of how financially we could implement it. And I want to go on record to thank Olivier Janssens and his team at Project Destiny who offered this to the people of Nevis, and the Cabinet accepted. They asked what we wanted and the Cabinet said we wanted a dialysis centre…I say again thank you to Mr. Olivier Janssens and his team. This is a tremendous gift to the people of Nevis for which we are truly grateful.

“And I want to confirm again that they have funded the construction, they have funded the equipment, they have funded the training, they have funded the staff, and they are going to fund the necessary expenses for a period of 24 months or two years, which gives us as an NIA enough time to put a financial plan in place to carry dialysis through.”

Addressing the two dialysis machines purchased several years ago under a previous administration, Premier Brantley said a biomedical technician has assessed and activated the equipment and confirmed that both machines remained operational. The NIA intends to retain them for use as backup equipment.

“I want to make that very clear- they will not be wasted, and that investment, significant as it was at the time, therefore will not be wasted.”

Premier Brantley further disclosed that the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with Cabinet, have approved the proposed costs for the service, which are expected to be made public in due course. A tiered pricing structure has been established for nationals and non-nationals.

END

Like this: Like Loading…

Related