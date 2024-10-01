New CIU Corporation to be Guided by Six Fundamental Principles and Three Core Pillars

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis — October 1, 2024: The newly launched Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) Corporation in Saint Kitts and Nevis has outlined its guiding framework for future operations. As a statutory corporation, the CIU will operate based on six fundamental principles and three core pillars that prioritise transparency, communication, good governance, and sustainability.

In his address at the official launch, His Excellency Mr. Calvin St. Juste, Chairman of the CIU, expressed pride in the rapid transformation of the Unit. “Today marks a significant milestone in our journey as we officially launch the new Unit as a statutory body. This transition typically spans years, yet through the dedication of our team, we have achieved this transformation in record time.”

Chairman St. Juste then outlined the six guiding principles that will steer the CIU’s future operations:

Transparency: Clear and open decision-making processes to foster trust among citizens and stakeholders. Communication: Consistent and open communication to promote understanding and engagement. Good Governance: Upholding accountability and fairness in every action. Transformation: Embracing change and innovation to meet emerging challenges and opportunities. Global Leadership: Leading by example while reaffirming the CIU’s reputation for industry excellence. Sustainability: Balancing economic growth with social responsibility to benefit both investors and the local community.

Chairman St. Juste also unveiled the three core pillars that will drive the CIU’s future growth:

Efficiency: Streamlining processes for swift and effective service delivery. Service Quality: Delivering exceptional service to stakeholders with professionalism and care. Collaboration and Professionalism: Fostering a team-oriented environment to build a stronger, more resilient Unit.

“Our aim is to embed a culture of excellence and innovation within the CIU,” he said. “We are coming in strong with positive wind in our sails, backed by global leadership with impeccable credentials and a renewed sense of purpose from our team. We have positioned ourselves to lead at the forefront of the global CBI industry.”

The Chairman emphasised that the Unit’s recently announced ranking as the top CBI programme in the 2024 CBI Index, is just the beginning. “With the theme of ‘Transparency Meets Transition: A CBI Reset,’ we will continue to lead in the global landscape, creating value for our investors while ensuring that the benefits of the programme are felt by the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis.”

He concluded by calling on the staff to adopt a “start-up mindset” with a focus on high performance, agility, and integrity, as they embark on this exciting new chapter. “Together, we will position Saint Kitts and Nevis as a leader in the Citizenship by Investment industry,” he said.

For further details on the guiding principles and core pillars of the new CIU Corporation, please contact the CBI Unit or visit the official website at ciu.gov.kn.

END