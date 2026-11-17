November 16, 2026

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA — ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA — Following the November 5, 2026, General Elections, Prime Minister the Honourable Dickon Mitchell has formally announced the appointment of the new Cabinet of Ministers.

The ceremony—during which the newly appointed ministers took the Oath of Office and received their formal Instruments of Appointment—took place today, November 16, 2026, at the Grenada Trade Centre, Morne Rouge. The proceedings were officiated by Governor-General, Her Excellency Dame Cécile La Grenade.

The formation of the new Cabinet follows the National Democratic Congress (NDC) securing 14 of the 15 parliamentary seats in the general elections, and Prime Minister Mitchell’s subsequent swearing-in for his second term in office on November 8, 2026.

Speaking at the ceremony, Prime Minister Mitchell reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to national unity, public accountability, and accelerated development through vision 75 across Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique.

“Today marks an important moment in the democratic journey of our beloved nation. It is a moment of renewal. A moment of responsibility. And, above all, a moment of opportunity.,” stated Prime Minister Mitchell. ” Our responsibility is to every Grenadian — whether you supported us, opposed us, or chose not to participate in the electoral process. We are one people. We share one homeland. And ultimately, we share one destiny. Our continuing task is to translate the confidence of the people into meaningful improvements in their daily lives.”

The Cabinet of Ministers

The newly appointed Cabinet portfolios are as follows:

The Honourable Dickon Mitchell – Office of the Prime Minister

The Honourable Joseph Andall – Minister for Minister for the Blue Economy, Marine Affairs, Climate Resilience & the Environment

The Honourable Delma Thomas– Minister for Minister for Family, Social Affairs, Wellness and Religious Affairs

The Honourable Ron Redhead –Minister of State in the Office of the Prime, Minister with responsibility for ICT, Digital Transformation, AI & Innovation

The Honourable Niecal Joseph-Hamlet – Minister for Minister for Tourism, Creative Economy & Culture

The Honourable Philip Telesford – Minister for Health & Mental Health

The Honourable Lennox Andrews – Minister for Agriculture, Food Security, Lands and Forestry

The Honourable Andy Williams – Minister for Education & Human Capital Development

The Honourable Caris Degannes– Minister for Youth, Department of Public Administration (DPA), Labour and Consumer Affairs

The Honourable Carl Andall – Minister for Sports & Physical Development

The Honourable Claudette Joseph – Minister for Petroleum/Hydrocarbon, Local Government, Constituency Affairs and Community Development

The Honourable Tevin Andrews – Minister for Infrastructure and Civil Aviation, Public Utilities and Transport

Seville Francis-Lewis – Minister of State in the Ministry of Infrastructure and Civil Aviation, Public Utilities and Transport, with responsibility for Public Utilities and Transportation

Dennis Cornwall – Minister for National Security, Home Affairs and Disaster Management

Tarlie Francis– Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade & Export Development

The Honourable David Andrew– Minister for Finance and Economic Planning

Afi Ventour- Attorney General & Minister for Legal Affairs and Justice

The new Cabinet will convene its first Cabinet meeting on Monday, November 23, 2026, to outline immediate legislative priorities and advance the Government’s medium-term development agenda, following which we will resume post-cabinet press conferences.

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