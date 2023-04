Nevis has won their second and final T-20 encounter against St. Kitts on Thursday.

The match which was played at the Conaree Grounds on Thursday, saw Nevis winning by 70 runs.

Batting first, Nevis amassed 142 in their allotted 20 overs. They then restricted St. Kitts to 72 for the loss of nine wickets.

Selectors will soon name the Leeward Islands Squad for the upcoming WICB Regional Women’s Championship, which bowls off in St. Kitts on May 8th, 2023.