Nevis Welcomes the Return of Winair Flights, Commencing March 15

Nevis, the heart of the Caribbean, joyfully announces the much-anticipated resumption of Winair flights starting March 15th, 2024. This marks a significant milestone for our island, restoring a vital link and offering unparalleled convenience for both residents and visitors alike. This renewed service highlights the company’s dedication to supporting the travel industry. Winair, based in Sint Maarten, has been a leader in regional air transportation for a number of years. With a commitment to safety, reliability, and customer satisfaction, Winair continues to play a pivotal role in connecting the Caribbean.

“We are very happy to reconnect St. Maarten and Nevis with this new service,” said Hans van de Velde, CEO of Winair. “This introduction reflects our commitment to expanding our network. With just one stop in Sint Maarten, we offer our customers in Nevis connectivity to the rest of the world and the rest of the world the possibility to discover Nevis.”

Premier of Nevis, Hon. Mark Brantley expressed in a statement, “The return of Winair with direct flights between St. Maarten and Nevis is a welcomed development. As we embark on our airport expansion project, I was happy to negotiate Winair’s return to Nevis after a hiatus of a few years. Winair has always provided a critical link between the people of St. Maarten and Nevis and I am happy to see that link restored. The resumption of flights now is particularly important to accommodate those seeking to return home for Culturama 50. I urge travelers to utilize this service and the Vance Amory International Airport for their travel, weekend getaways or for onward travel to the US, Canada and Europe through Princess Juliana Airport in St. Maarten.”

As we embark on this new chapter, Nevis expresses gratitude to Winair for its unwavering commitment to supporting regional connectivity. The island eagerly looks forward to welcoming travelers and sharing the warmth and charm that Nevis is renowned for.

In celebration of the recommencement of flights between St. Maarten and Nevis, Winair is offering an introductory rate at USD 115 plus tax ONE WAY. This offer will be available from March 15 to June 15, 2024.

For bookings and additional information, please click the ‘Book Here’ button!

Flight Schedule

Day Route Departure Arrival

Friday SXM – NEV 18:20 18:55

Saturday SXM – NEV 18:20 18:55

Sunday SXM – NEV 18:20 18:55

Saturday NEV – SXM 08:00 08:40

Sunday NEV – SXM 08:00 08:40

Monday NEV – SXM 08:00 08:40

END