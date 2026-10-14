Nevis Welcomes Regional Delegates for Good Deeds Day Caribbean Conference 2026

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (October 13, 2026)– Nevis is hosting the Good Deeds Day Caribbean Regional Conference 2026, bringing together delegates from across the Caribbean and beyond to promote volunteerism, strengthen community resilience and inspire positive change.

The conference opened on Tuesday, October 13, at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park, where the Acting Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Eric Evelyn, welcomed participants and expressed appreciation that the organisation had chosen to host the event in both Nevis and St. Kitts.

“This is an initiative that I fully endorse; that my administration fully endorses. It’s always good to do good and that is what we are promoting here at the conference.

“I believe that this conference is very timely because we are living in a world today where there are too many people doing bad deeds and we have to try our best to change that, in St. Kitts and Nevis and throughout the world. So I am hopeful that from this conference we can spread the word more that we need to do good,” he said.

Hon. Evelyn observed that volunteerism, which was once a prominent feature of community life, has become less common in recent years, a trend he noted extends beyond Nevis to the wider Caribbean and the rest of the world. He encouraged participants and the public to embrace simple acts of kindness, including cleaning their surroundings and visiting the sick and elderly.

The 2026 gathering marks the fourth regional conference in Good Deeds Day’s 20-year history and the first time the event is being held in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Kaynan Rabino, Chief Executive Officer of Good Deeds Day, said the conference brings together people from different Caribbean islands who share a commitment to improving their communities and building a better, more resilient future.

“What we’re really doing in the end game is building community resilience, and this is something you need in the islands, because of challenges you face here. The challenges faced are not just during disaster, we face challenges in everyday life.

“I believe if we push more doing good, more volunteering, we build more resilience communities. So we must look at the end game, helping with issues now but also look at the long term and that’s what we are trying to de here in the conference. I’m so happy that we’ve built this Good Deeds Day to help encourage and inspire people not just here in the islands but all over the world,” he said.He also welcomed the growing collaboration among Caribbean islands, noting that more territories are joining the movement and working together to advance initiatives that benefit their communities.

Mr. Rabino thanked the Government and other partners for their hospitality and support in facilitating the conference.

Also delivering remarks at the opening ceremony were Andia Ravariere, Chief Executive Officer of the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA); Reverend Trecia Daniel; Tamecia Lestrade; and Diane Felicien.

The conference commenced on Monday with a welcome dinner and hotel stay on St. Kitts. Delegates moved to Nevis for a full programme of sessions running from Tuesday through Thursday. Activities will culminate with a Nevis Cultural Night on Thursday, October 15, before participants depart the Federation on Friday.

Good Deeds Day is a global movement involving millions of people and thousands of organisations across 115 countries. It brings together individuals and groups committed to creating positive change in their communities and contributing to a better world.

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