Nevis Welcomes Major Foreign Investment with Groundbreaking of Nevis Peak Residences at Four Seasons Resort

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 16, 2025)- St. Kitts and Nevis Sotheby’s International Realty officially broke ground on the Nevis Peak Residences on- a multimillion-dollar luxury development at the Four Seasons Resort Nevis. The project marks a major boost for foreign investment on the island, aligning with the Nevis Island Administration’s (NIA) focus on high-end tourism and real estate.

Premier the Honourable Mark Brantley, who serves as Minister of Tourism and Foreign Investment, welcomed the groundbreaking as a sign of growing investor confidence in the island.

“This significant investment demonstrates the confidence that foreign investors continue to have in the island of Nevis and the ‘Open for Business’ approach that my government has embraced,” he stated following the April 09, ceremony. “Nevis is targeting the high end of the luxury market and we continue to position ourselves in that market segment.”

Artist design of Nevis Peak Residences luxury development at the Four Seasons Resort Nevis

Sotheby’s Nevis Peak Residences will feature 52 luxury homes offering panoramic views of Nevis Peak and the Caribbean Sea. Residents will enjoy access to the world-renowned amenities of the Four Seasons Resort, including golf, spa, tennis, fine dining, and beachfront experiences. Each residence also qualifies for St. Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship By Investment Programme- a unique opportunity for international investors seeking both lifestyle and mobility.

“This is an exciting new chapter at Four Seasons Resort Nevis,” said a spokesperson from Sotheby’s International Realty. “We’re creating an unmatched residential experience that celebrates the natural beauty, culture, and exclusivity of the island.”

The Four Seasons Residences have long set the standard for luxury living in the Caribbean, blending resort-style service with private ownership.

The launch of the Nevis Peak Residences deepens that legacy and reinforces Nevis as a leading destination for discerning global buyers.

While the groundbreaking was led by Sotheby’s, the project enjoys strong support from the Nevis Island Administration as part of its broader push to attract sustainable, high-quality foreign direct investment. The development is expected to boost the local economy through job creation and increased visibility on the international stage.

END

