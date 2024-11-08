Nevis Unveils Upgraded Bath Hot Springs- A Modernized Wellness Oasis for Locals and Visitors

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 06, 2024)- With a rich history as a wellness destination, the Bath Hot Springs in Nevis has now been transformed into a modern, welcoming space, creating an enhanced experience for residents and visitors.



The Ministry of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) held an opening ceremony on the grounds of the newly upgraded Bath Hot Springs on Sunday, November 3.

This comprehensive upgrade project began in October 2023 and reflects years of careful planning, public feedback, and dedicated effort.



Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Mr. John Hanley, provided an overview of the site’s new features.



“This upgraded facility boasts tropical landscaped gardens, flagstone pathways, a welcoming center with entry signage, restrooms with male, female, and wheelchair-accessible cubicles, changing rooms, two gazebos, and a snackette aptly named the Springs Café.



“Additionally, visitors will find a newly paved entryway and asphalted driveway, 14 parking spaces, including six specially designed for coaster buses, a re-roofed and resurfaced pool shed, picket and stable fencing set on traditional stone walls, repainted railings, a waterfall and a fountain, refurbished well, and outdoor seating. We will soon have telephone and internet service as well to further enhance the guest experience.”



The Nevis Island Administration invested more than $800,000 in the Bath Hot Springs upgrade, reaffirming its commitment to supporting the island’s wellness tourism.



Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, who also serves as Minister of Tourism, encouraged the public to cherish and enjoy this revamped space.



“I envision this as a place for artists to find inspiration; a sanctuary where writers, poets, painters, and readers alike can gather, reflect, and relax. It’s more than just a hot bath; it’s an opportunity to spend hours rejuvenating. We invite visitors to take a plunge, savor a snack at the Springs Café, and immerse themselves in a quintessentially Nevisian experience.”



Deputy Governor General Her Honour Mrs. Hyleeta Liburd officiated the ribbon-cutting ceremony, symbolizing the formal opening of the Bath Hot Springs Upgraded Site. Following this, dignitaries, including members of the Nevis Island Administration’s Cabinet, Permanent Secretaries, and Heads of Departments, toured the new facilities to appreciate the transformation firsthand.



The Ministry of Tourism welcomes locals and visitors to experience the Bath Hot Springs, now more beautiful and accessible than ever. This wellness site offers a perfect escape into nature, relaxation, and cultural connection, making it a true gem on the island of Nevis.



