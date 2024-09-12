Nevis Tourism Youth Minister returns home victorious from  2024 CTO Tourism Youth Congress

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 11, 2024)- Nevis Tourism Youth Minister Miss Keyana Warner returned home on Monday, September 09 to a celebratory reception at the Charlestown ferry terminal, having been judged winner of the 20th Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) Tropical Shipping Regional Tourism Youth Congress held in the Cayman Islands on September 05, 2024.

Miss Warner expressed her appreciation for the reception and thanked everyone or their kind words and support throughout her journey to the local and regional congresses.

“It’s an honour to have this title and I am very thankful for it. I want to thank my team. We all did a great job and we did it!”

Nevis Tourism Youth Minister Miss Keyana Warner (2nd from right) wins 20th Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) Tropical Shipping Regional Tourism Youth Congress in the Cayman Islands on September 05, 2024

The Youth Tourism Minister’s parents Kenny and Nekisha Warner as well as her younger brother Kamorli were on hand to welcome her back to Nevis, with the principal, teachers and her classmates from the CSS cheering loudly. Judith Liburd, Tropical Shipping Island Manager for Nevis was also present to welcome Miss Warner as the local representative for the Congress title sponsor.

Premier of Nevis and Minister of Tourism in the NIA the Honourable Mark Brantley has offered congratulatory comments on the young student’s achievement in the regional competition.

Nevis Tourism Youth Minister Miss Keyana Warner delivers winning presentation at the 20th Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) Tropical Shipping Regional Tourism Youth Congress in the Cayman Islands on September 05, 2024

“Accolades have poured in from all across the region for Miss Warner and I certainly join in congratulating her, her family, her school, and those who have worked so hard to prepare her and certainly the officials here at the Ministry of Tourism.

“Young Keyana Warner is a star. Great things are in store for her and I congratulate her. She has truly made Nevis and all of us proud.”

