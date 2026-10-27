Nevis Taxi Operators Recognised for High Standards of Service

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (October 26, 2026)- Six taxi operators in Nevis have been recognised for their professionalism, reliability and commitment to delivering quality service through the Ministry of Tourism’s Taxi Dispatchers’ Choice Awards.

The awardees were announced by Vanessa Webbe, Product Development Manager in the Ministry of Tourism, during the Ministry’s recently held annual refresher seminar for certified taxi operators. The awards recognise operators who demonstrate excellence in various aspects of their work, contributing to a positive visitor experience and upholding the standards of Nevis’ tourism industry.

Mr. James Caines received the award for Professional Appearance and Grooming, which recognises taxi operators who maintain a neat, clean and professional appearance, including appropriate personal hygiene and grooming. His prize is breakfast for two at Golden Rock Hotel.

The Rising Star in the Taxi Industry award went to Mr. Orrisso Griffin. The category recognises a new and promising operator who demonstrates enthusiasm, a positive attitude, a willingness to learn and strong potential for professional growth. He will receive lunch for two at Montpellier Hotel.

Mr. Samuel Hanley was named the recipient of the Punctuality and Excellence- Cruise Ship Season award for demonstrating excellent time management, preparedness and a commitment to meeting visitors’ transportation needs. His prize is a buffet breakfast for two at Esquillana.

The Excellence in Vehicle Presentation and Maintenance award was presented to Mr. Clayton Daniel for maintaining a clean, well-presented and properly maintained vehicle that meets safety requirements and provides passengers with a comfortable and pleasant experience. He received a buffet breakfast at Esquillana Restaurant.

Mr. Ewel Jones received the Professionalism and Excellence in Customer Service award for demonstrating courtesy, respect, effective communication, local knowledge and a commitment to providing safe, friendly and quality service to passengers. His prize is dinner for two at Bananas.

The Most Reliable Taxi Operator award went to Mr. Alfonso Daniel, who was recognised for consistently demonstrating dependability and a strong commitment to fulfilling passenger bookings and transportation commitments. He will receive breakfast for two at Montpellier Hotel.

The awards were presented by John Hanley, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, and Joanne Manners, the Ministry’s Product Development Officer with responsibility for taxi operations.

Ms. Manners said, “We are pleased to acknowledge these honourable mentions and celebrate their achievements. We thank you for your continued hard work and valuable contributions throughout the year.”

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