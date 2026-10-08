Nevis Strengthens Financial Services Regulatory Regime with Passage of Four Bills

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (October 6, 2026)- The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) continues to strengthen the regulatory framework for its growing financial services sector with the passage of four pieces of legislation in the Nevis Island Assembly on Tuesday, October 6.



Minister of Finance and Premier the Honourable Mark Brantley piloted the four bills through the Assembly, noting that the government is committed to ensuring that Nevis’ regulatory framework remains fit for purpose.



He introduced the Nevis Limited Partnership Ordinance (Amendment) Bill, 2026, for first reading. The Bill subsequently received second and third readings and was passed.



Premier Brantley also led the second and third readings of the Companies Ordinance (Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Nevis Business Corporation Ordinance (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Nevis Limited Liability Company Ordinance (Amendment) Bill, 2026, all of which were passed.



He said legislation had been passed to enhance the Nevis Limited Partnership, Nevis International Business Company, local company and, most recently, the Nevis Limited Liability Company, noting that while each was a distinct business structure, all formed an integral part of Nevis’ financial services sector.



“We as a jurisdiction and as a government are seeking to monitor, regulate, and ensure that all entities, and I emphasize all entities, are operating in this jurisdiction in accordance with law, in accordance with the highest possible international standards…



“We cannot talk about growth and development and expansion of the sector unless we are also talking about an effective regulatory regime. Regulation is now a critical part of any world-class financial services sector. In fact, it’s a critical part of any business nowadays, and we are very alive to that and we are making the necessary steps and putting in place what we need to do, including Madam President coming here from time to time for necessary amendments to strengthen the regime that exists.”



Premier Brantley also thanked Opposition Members the Honourable Cleone Stapleton-Simmonds and the Honourable Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge for their contributions to the debate.

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