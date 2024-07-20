Nevis Street Homicide: 25-year-old male Fatally Shot

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – July 20, 2024- The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday night, (19 July 2024) on Nevis Street, at approximately 8:30 P.M.

According to Police, when they arrived at the scene, officers discovered the lifeless body of 25-year-old Leshan Henry, a resident of Nevis Street, with multiple gunshot wounds.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that Mr. Henry was riding his bicycle north along Nevis Street when he was ambushed by an unknown assailant or assailants who opened fire, striking him multiple times.”

Mr. Henry was pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer, Dr. Matthew.

The scene was processed by the Crime Scene Unit, who recovered items of evidential value. The body was then escorted to the morgue pending an autopsy.

The Police are seeking the assistance of the public in this investigation and urge anyone with information to contact the nearest Police Station, the Violent Crime Unit, or call the crime hotline at 707.