Nevis Set to Begin Construction of a Bureau of Standards Facility in 2025

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 25, 2024) – The island of Nevis is set to achieve a major milestone with the construction of its own Bureau of Standards facility scheduled to commence in 2025. This significant step is the result of a partnership between the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) and the United States Embassy in Barbados, along with the U.S. Southern Command.

The U.S. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command recently completed the design requests for proposal and cost estimates for the laboratory concept designs. The overall budget for the facility is USD $2 million, with the construction proceeding in a phased approach.

Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, expressed his enthusiasm about the development, stating, “Through cooperation with the US Embassy and with the U.S. Southern Command, Nevis is now on track to start construction of our Bureau of Standards building here on the island next year.”

This facility will be the first of its kind on the island, empowering Nevis to conduct local testing of water, food, scales, mold, and other critical quality assurance measures.

“It would mean for the first time the island of Nevis now can do its own testing. All that we need to do, we can now do right here on the island of Nevis,” Premier Brantley informed.

Acknowledging the efforts of the NIA team, Premier Brantley praised the Honourable Spencer Brand, Minister of Disaster Management, for his dedication to the project. “I want to commend The Honourable Spencer Brand and his entire team who have worked hard, partnering with the United States government, to now bring us the USD $2 million investment in our Bureau of Standards.”

The proposed site for the facility has been identified at Pinney’s Estate. Minister Brand, who met with U.S. Naval engineers during a site visit in September 2023, emphasized the facility’s importance in advancing Nevis’ economic prospects.

“We are engaged with small businesses that are getting involved in the manufacturing of certain products that we feel are not only good for the island of Nevis, but we would like to see them exported to foreign markets. We think that a Bureau of Standards would be able to better position these entities to export their products.”

The establishment of this facility underscores Nevis’ commitment to fostering local economic development, ensuring quality assurance, and enhancing its ability to participate competitively in regional and international markets.

END