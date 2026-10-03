Nevis’ Rondre Daniel heads to CTO Regional Tourism Youth Congress in Guyana

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (October 02, 2026)– Nevis’ Youth Junior Minister of Tourism, Mr. Rondre Daniel, will travel to Guyana on Sunday, October 4, to represent the island at the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s (CTO) Regional Tourism Youth Congress on Thursday, October 8.

Daniel, a student of the Charlestown Secondary School, will join young tourism representatives from across the Caribbean at the regional event, which forms part of the CTO’s State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC) 2026 being held in Georgetown from October 5 to 9. The Youth Congress brings together students between the ages of 14 and 17, each serving as a Junior Minister or Commissioner of Tourism for their respective destination.

Ahead of his departure, Daniel met with Premier and Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Mark Brantley, at his office on Wednesday.

Akina Anthony from the Ministry of Tourism; teacher chaperone Lencia Percival, Premier and Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Mark Brantley; Mr. Rondre Daniel, Nevis’ Youth Junior Minister of Tourism; and his mother Reverend Trecia Daniel at the Premier’s Office

Premier Brantley said the Nevis Island Administration values opportunities that expose young people to experiences that can contribute to their personal and professional development. He encouraged Daniel to focus on giving his best and representing Nevis well, while making the most of the opportunity to engage with young tourism representatives from across the region.

“If you can win, we’ll be very happy. But what we are most happy about is that you do your best and that you represent to the best of your ability. If you walk out of that room and from that SOTIC experience and you are confident that you’ve done your best, then that is enough.

“So I want to congratulate you and wish you the very best as you go off to Guyana to represent the people of Nevis.”

Daniel thanked the Premier for his encouragement and asked for the continued prayers and support of the people of Nevis as he seeks to become the fourth representative from Nevis to capture the regional Youth Tourism Minister title.

“I thank Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for allowing me to be able to have this opportunity. To win firstly on the local level, but now traveling regionally to Guyana is an amazing feat.

“This experience, joining the Tourism Congress, is something I would recommend to any young person because you get information about Nevis that you never knew before. So, it’s a valuable experience and I hope when I go to Guyana that I will bring back the fourth championship to Nevis. I just want everyone to continue to keep me in your prayers and know that I will represent well.”

Daniel emerged as the winner of the 2026 Bank of Nevis Tourism Youth Congress in May, earning the title of Nevis Junior Youth Tourism Minister and the opportunity to represent the island at the CTO Regional Tourism Youth Congress. His winning presentation focused on cultural industries innovation and outlined strategies aimed at strengthening Nevis’ tourism product through culture and creativity.

He will travel to Guyana accompanied by his mother, Reverend Trecia Daniel; teacher chaperone, Mrs. Lencia Percival; and Ms. Akina Anthony of the Ministry of Tourism.

The CTO Regional Tourism Youth Congress is one of the organisation’s signature youth development initiatives. It provides young people with an opportunity to research tourism issues, present innovative ideas and engage with their counterparts from across the Caribbean while developing critical thinking, communication and leadership skills.

During the SOTIC, Daniel will also participate in a welcome reception, Future Leaders Forum, a Youth Congress social, two workshops, a destination tour, and a cultural night.

END

Like this: Like Loading…

Related