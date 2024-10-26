Local News

Nevis Premier Hon. Mark Brantley Holds Bilateral Discussions with Bermuda Premier Hon. E. David Burt

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 26, 2024)-Nevis Premier the Honourable Mark Brantley met with the Premier of Bermuda, the Honourable E. David Burt on Friday, October 25 in Hamilton, Bermuda, to explore tangible ways to deepen and strengthen the ties between Bermuda and Nevis, as well as the wider Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The meeting underscored both leaders’ commitment to building partnerships across various sectors.

Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley pays a courtesy call on Premier of Bermuda the Honourable E. David Burt at his office in Hamilton, Bermuda on October 25, 2024

Premier Brantley and Premier Burt discussed collaborative initiatives in areas of mutual interest, including sports (with a special focus on cricket), cultural exchanges, financial services, and fostering closer connections between the people of Bermuda and Nevis. These discussions marked a significant step towards enhancing regional cooperation and creating meaningful opportunities for citizens of both territories.Accompanying Premier Brantley were his wife, Sharon Brantley; St. Kitts and Nevis Honorary Consul to Bermuda, Louise Tannock; and the Honourable Walter Lister, a retired Bermudian parliamentarian of St. Kitts and Nevis heritage. Premier Burt was joined by his wife Kristin and Deputy Premier the Honourable Walter Roban, highlighting the strong support and shared vision for future collaboration.

(l-r) St. Kitts and Nevis Honorary Consul to Bermuda, Louise Tannock; Mrs. Sharon Brantley; Nevis Premier the Honourable Mark Brantley; Premier of Bermuda the Honourable E. David Burt; Mrs. Kristin Burt; retired Bermudian parliamentarian the Honourable Walter Lister; and Deputy Premier of Bermuda the Honourable Walter Roban at the Premier’s Office in Hamilton, Bermuda on October 25, 2024

The bilateral meeting highlighted the importance of regional unity and serves as a testament to the shared history and values between Bermuda and the Federation, paving the way for increased engagement and beneficial outcomes for both territories.

