Nevis Named 6th Best Island in the Caribbean by Condé Nast Traveler

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (November 06, 2024) – Nevis has once again solidified its status as a premier travel destination, with Condé Nast Traveler ranking the island as the 6th best in the Caribbean in its prestigious Readers Choice Awards 2024.

The Honourable Premier Mark Brantley, Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), commented on this achievement, noting that three of the island’s hotels- Paradise Beach Villas, Four Seasons Resort Nevis, and Montpelier Plantation and Beach- were also honoured among the top resorts globally and in the Caribbean.

“The ongoing recognition of our island and its hospitality offerings is invaluable,” Premier Brantley said. “We all know that Nevis’ focus has not traditionally been the cruise sector, but what we call ‘heads in beds’. We have taken a different slightly nuanced approach [to our tourism model]. We have always focused on seeing how we can attract visitors and stay over visitors.”

Tourism on the island has seen robust growth in 2024, as evidenced by an increase in revenue from the Tourism Development Levy, a 2 percent tax applied to hotel stays and certain dining establishments.

“I’m pleased to announce that revenue from the Levy is currently 73.21 percent higher than in 2019, the last full year before the COVID-19 pandemic, and 8.17 percent higher than in 2023,” Premier Brantley reported.

This year, Nevis has already generated around $3.1 million from the levy as at October, compared to the $3.2 million total collected in 2023.

“We are on track to surpass last year’s total, and we aim to reach a record $4 million in revenue by the end of the year,” the Honourable Brantley added.

The Nevis Island Administration has made significant investments in enhancing tourism and heritage sites to improve visitors’ and residents’ experiences. Recent projects include the renovation and official reopening of the Bath Hot Springs site and upgrades to the popular Pinney’s Beach Strip.

With Nevis gaining recognition from one of the world’s leading luxury travel publications and its tourism sector showing impressive growth, the island is poised for continued success in the industry. This upward trajectory underscores Nevis’ position as a must-visit Caribbean destination for travelers seeking a refined, immersive, and memorable experience.

