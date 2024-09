Keyanna Warner, a student from the Charlestown Secondary School, won the Tropical Shipping sponsored Tourism Youth Congress which was held in the Cayman Islands on September 05, 2024.

Keyana’s presentation focused on Nevis, a ‘lucrative market.’ She presented a PSA, a solo traveller experience, which focused on Packages, Safety and Artificial intelligence.

At the end, Keyana, Nevis’s Junior Minister of Tourism was announced the 2024 winner from a field of 13 competitors.