Nevis Island Assembly to convene on Tuesday, November 21

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 20, 2023)- The Nevis Island Assembly will convene at the Nevis Island Assembly Chambers, Hamilton House on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

According to the Order Paper circulated by Ms. Myra Williams, Clerk of the Assembly, the Honourable Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) will move the second and third readings of the Integrity in Public Life (Amendment) Bill 2023. The Bill was introduced for a first reading on November 06, 2023.

The Sitting is schedule to begin at 10 a.m.  and will be broadcast live on the Nevis Island Administration’s Nevis Television (NTv) Channel 99, NevisTvOnline.com, NTv Go App, Nevis Television Facebook page and Nevis Newscast YouTube channel. It will also be available on Voice of Nevis (VON) Radio, and other participating media agencies.

