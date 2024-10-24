Nevis Island Administration announces the appointment of Mr. Dé-Jono Liburd as Acting Registrar of Companies



NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 24, 2024)- The following is an announcement by the Legal Department of the Nevis Island Administration:

The Ministry of Finance and the Legal Department within the Nevis Island Administration are delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Dé-Jono Liburd as the Acting Registrar of Companies. Mr. Liburd, who currently serves as Legal Counsel at the Legal Department of the Nevis Island Administration, brings a wealth of experience to this new role.

In his capacity as Acting Registrar of Companies, Mr. Liburd will be responsible for the registration and maintenance of local companies on the Island of Nevis. This critical role involves ensuring compliance with the Nevis Companies Ordinance and other relevant legislation, as well as providing continual examination and registration of companies established under the Ordinance.

Mr. Liburd is committed to working collaboratively with all stakeholders, including government agencies, private sector entities, and the wider community, to enhance the financial services sector of Nevis. His dedication to upholding the highest standards of integrity, honesty, and quality service aligns perfectly with the mission and vision of the Nevis Companies Registry of the Nevis Island Administration.

We are confident that Mr. Liburd’s strong legal background, coupled with his passion for public service, will significantly contribute to the growth and development of our financial services sector. We look forward to his valuable contributions and the positive impact he will make in this new role.

Please join us in welcoming Mr. Dé-Jono Liburd to his new position and in wishing him every success in his endeavours.

